Manchester United moved to the second spot on the Premier League 2022-23 points table with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, despite being reduced to 10 men, on Saturday, February 4. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were the goalscorers for Manchester United while Casemiro saw a red card for choking Will Hughes. Crystal Palace did pull one goal back though Jeffrey Schlupp but that was not going to change the outcome of this contest. Everton 1–0 Arsenal, Premier League 2022–23: Gunners Slump to Shock Defeat at Goodison Park (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Result:

FULL-TIME Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace 10-man Man Utd secure their sixth straight home win in the #PL#MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/nx1a3OOQum — Premier League (@premierleague) February 4, 2023

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Goal Video Highlights:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)