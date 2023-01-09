Manchester United reportedly introduced a new system called the 'Ronaldo rule', which would limit players' salaries at the club to stop some from earning 'significantly more' than their teammates. Believed to have been undertaken by head coach Erik ten Hag, director of football John Murtough and chief executive Richard Arnold, this policy, which limits players' wages to £200,000, has been done to put together a united team with no jealousy in the dressing room. Cristiano Ronaldo Staying at Lavish Suite in Riyadh Following Al-Nassr Move, Portugal Star To Pay a £250,000 Bill in a Month: Report.

Ronaldo reportedly used to earn £500,000 per week at Manchester United. The club made this decision after the Portugal star's departure in November following a controversial interview where he slammed the hierarchies at Old Trafford, including head coach Erik ten Hag. The players' salaries, more than the cap of £200,000, will reportedly be brought down to that level. According to a report in the Daily Mail, goalkeeper David de Gea is set to be affected by the introduction of this system as the Spanish player reportedly earns £375,000 every week, with his contract expiring next summer. Top players like Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane reportedly earn in the £180,000- £200,000 a week bracket.

Also, it might now become difficult for Manchester United to keep a more extended hold over Marcus Rashford, who has been attracting considerable interest from top European clubs and has played well this season under ten Hag's management. A one-year extension in his current deal was activated by Manchester United, which means he will stay at the club till 2024. Among other clubs, PSG is said to have harboured an interest in signing the England forward.

