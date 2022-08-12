PSG are said to have expressed interest in signing Marcus Rashford this summer. The English forward has come through Manchester United's ranks and established himself as a first-team player and now he has drawn the attention of the French giants, who want him to join their star-studded attacking line-up, the likes of which include Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and also Neymar. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Rules Out Signing Portugal Star (Watch Video)

According to French outlet L'Equipe, PSG have started talks with the player's representatives and are yet to contact Manchester United. PSG head coach Christopher Galtier was also quoted by reporters saying that they would need a striker in their lineup, hinting at Rashford's signing. "We want another striker to come in. With a busy schedule, we want arrivals. The club is working, I am in direct contact with [football advisor] Luis Campos. Luis is in direct contact with our president [Nasser Al-Khelaifi]. We must not make any mistakes. Will this player arrive? We don’t know. It has to be a real plus."

The 24-year-old has struggled with poor form in the past few seasons and a move to PSG could just be the right thing for him, if he gets to play regularly. With this being a World Cup year, Rashford would be eager to step up and perform to be able to make it to Gareth Southgate's team for Qatar.

