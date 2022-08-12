Speculations surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Real Madrid were dismissed by club president Florentino Perez, who ruled out signing the forward. Perez was quizzed by fans at a hotel in Helsinki where they said, "president, sign Cristiano." Perez, who was walking past them, stopped to answer their claim and said, "Cristiano? Again? At 38 years old?"

Florentino Perez Rules out Signing Cristiano Ronaldo:

Fan: "Sign Cristiano" Florentino Perez: "Again? He's 38 years old" and walks away... 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/TY4Oi9RjkD — Hamza (@lapulgafreak) August 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)