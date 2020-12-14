Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC are all set to lock horns against each other in the ISL 2020-21. The tournament finally witnessed Jamshedpur FC winning their first game and have six points in their kitty. Mumbai City is currently standing on number one with 12 points in their kitty and is leading the ISL 2020-21 points table. On one hand, where Jamshedpur FC will be looking to keep up with their winning momentum, Mumbai City FC would want to keep up with their dominating streak. Now ahead of the game, let’s have a look at the key players of the match: MCFC vs JFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Last 5 Match Results of Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

Adam le Fondre

With four goals and five matches, Adam le Fondre is one of the names that surely needs to be there in your Dream11 list. Adam le Fondre has bee truly effective when it comes to turning over the results for his side. So he is a must-pick name for your Dream11 side.

Hernan Santana

Here is another name that should be in your Dream11 list of players as he has gotten a 100 per cent of goal conversion rate. This record itself speaks about how an important name is he for your ISL 2020-21 team. Out of four matches, he has scored a couple of goals.

Stephen Eze

Out of the five games played by the Spanish defender in the ISL 2020-21, he might have just scored one goal for the Red Miners but is really good when it comes to having good passing accuracy. Stephen Eze has a good pass accuracy of about 69 per cent. This player from Jamshedpur FC is a must-have on your Dream11 list.

Nerijus Valskis

With five goals in five matches, Valaskis has been quite an important player for Jamshedpur FC. The team will be heavily relying on the services of this Lithuania forward, and he too would be wanting to deliver his best.

Amrinder Singh

Having a save percentage of about 84. 61, Amrinder Singh, the goal-keeper of Mumbai City FC. So far he has made 13 catches and has three clean sheets. So this man is surely is a must-pick in your Dream11 team.

The Indian Super League 2020-21 match will begin at 7.30 pm and the match will be held at GMC Stadium in Goa. Owing to the COVID-19 crisis, the match will be played behind closed doors.

