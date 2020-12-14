Mumbai City FC will look to extend its three-match unbeaten when they play Jamshedpur FC in their next ISL 2020-21 match. Sergio Lobera’s men started the Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 with a shock defeat to NorthEast United FC but have since recorded three consecutive wins to jump on top of ISL 2020-21 points table. Their opponents Jamshedpur FC have won one in five matches and have played three draws. They were held to a goalless draw by 10-men SC East Bengal in their last game. Owen Coyle’s side will be desperate for a victory. Ahead of the Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL, take a look at their head-to-head (H2H) records and results from previous encounters. MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC have played each other six times in ISL history and the former leads the head-to-head (H2H) records with three wins while Mumbai City FC have won twice and one match have ended in a draw. Mumbai City FC have, however, won each of the previous two meetings and will hope to make it three consecutive wins against Jamshedpur FC. Take a look the results of the last five encounters between Mumbai City and Jamshedpur FC. Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of MFC vs JFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC – February 6, 2020 – Mumbai City Won 2-1

Noe Costa put Jamshedpur ahead in the seventh minute from the penalty spot and both sides went into half-time with Jamshedpur FC leading 1-0. Amine Chermiti equalised for Mumbai City FC in the 60th minute before Bidyananda Singh scored the winner in injury-time to seal the win in favour of the home team.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC – December 19, 2019 – Mumbai City FC Won 2-1

Paulo Machado gave Mumbai City FC the lead in the 15th minute but Jamshedpur FC came back in the match through Tiri, who scored with a header 22 minutes later. Raynier Fernandes then put Mumbai City ahead once again in the second half and Jamshedpur FC couldn’t find the net for the second. This was Mumbai City’s first win over Jamshedpur FC in five meetings.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC – February 8, 2019 – Jamshedpur FC Won 1-0

Centre-back Memo scored the decisive goal 10 minutes from time to lead Jamshedpur FC to a sensational victory. The match seemed to be heading towards a dull draw before Memo sealed the win for Jamshedpur FC and extended their unbeaten record against Mumbai City to four consecutive matches.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC – October 2, 2018 – Jamshedpur FC Won 2-0

Mario Arques gave Jamshedpur FC the lead in the 28th minute and Pablo Morgado Blanco doubled it in injury-time to seal a comfortable 2-0 win for Jamshedpur FC.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC – February 1, 2018 – Jamshedpur FC Won 2-1

A Sanju Pradhan own goal put Jamshedpur FC ahead in the 37th minute. But Mumbai City pulled back through Everton Santos in the 79th. But their hopes were left broken when Bikash Jairu scored a second for Jamshedpur six minutes later.

