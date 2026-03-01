ISL 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Mumbai City FC will host NorthEast United FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 encounter. The Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match sees the high-flying Islanders looking to maintain their perfect start to the truncated season against a Highlanders side searching for their first victory. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Where To Watch Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Orlando City vs Inter Miami MLS 2026 Match?. Match Fact Feature Details Fixture Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Competition Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 Date Sunday, 1 March 2026 Kick-off Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai Live TV Broadcast Sony Sports Network Live Streaming FanCode

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Team News

Mumbai City FC enter the fixture brimming with confidence after securing back-to-back 1-0 victories in their opening two matches. Head coach Petr Kratky has urged his squad to maintain their intensity despite the strong start. In his pre-match press conference, Kratky emphasised the importance of remaining grounded in this single-leg season format, stating that the team must treat every match like a cup final to sustain their momentum and challenge for the ISL Shield.

Conversely, NorthEast United FC arrive in Mumbai hoping to secure their first full three points of the campaign. The Highlanders will look to summer signing Lalrinzuala, who scored the crucial equaliser against Bengaluru after coming off the bench, to provide an attacking spark.

However, Benali has cautioned against placing too much pressure on the young forward, calling instead for a disciplined, collective effort to break down a resolute Mumbai City defence that has yet to concede a goal this season.

