Liverpool forward Mo Salah is part of Chelsea’s stunning three-man transfer shortlist for the coming transfer window, it has emerged. The Egyptian joins Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku as the three-men Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has shortlisted for this summer transfer window. Reports suggest Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is also on Chelsea’s shortlist with Tuchel looking to bolster his attacking options. Chelsea were initially thought to be in the market for a traditional No 9 and so the decision to add Salah to the transfer list has taken many by surprise. Robert Lewandowski Transfer News Update: Manchester City, Chelsea Eye Bayern Munich Striker This Summer.

According to Bild reporter Christian Falk, Chelsea boss Tuchel wants Salah too and has added him to the club’s wishlist for this summer transfer window. The decision look surprising not only because Salah is a former Chelsea player but currently plays for rival club Liverpool, who will certainly not want to sell their star player and highest goal-scorer for the last two seasons. Even if Liverpool sell Salah, they certainly won’t sell him to a Premier League rival. Harry Kane Transfer News Update: Tottenham Hotspur Will Not Entertain Offers for Star Striker, Say Reports.

Salah had joined Chelsea from Basel in 2014 and was at the club for the next two seasons before being sent on loan to Fiorentina by then Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho. During his two-year spell at Chelsea, Salah only made 19 appearances and scored only two goals. From Fiorentina, he joined Roma on loan and then made a permanent move to Serie A club for 13 million Pounds. But Liverpool brought him back to the Premier League a season later by paying Roma 34m Pounds.

Mo Salah in Chelsea's Shortlist

Since arriving at Liverpool, Salah has transformed into one of the world’s best players and has already won major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League titles. He has also scored 123 goals in 198 matches for Liverpool and is also closing on a century of Premier League goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

There have been rumours this season about Salah wanting to leave Anfield after the club’s disastrous run this season. Liverpool are seventh in the Premier League with 54 points from 33 games and face the danger of missing out on Champions League football next season. They are still seven points behind the fourth-placed Chelsea with four games remaining.

The Reds are also set to finish the season without a trophy and that has prompted rumours of Salah wishing to leave the club. Salah is contracted until 2023 at Liverpool, who are unlikely to sell their Egyptian forward unless a big offer come their way. But even if Liverpool sell, it is highly unlikely Chelsea will be the destination.

