Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says he is confident he will win major trophies in his career as speculation over his future at Tottenham remains uncertain. Kane, 27, is yet to win a single trophy in his career. Tottenham’s Hope of a first major title win was put to rest by Manchester City in last month’s Carabao Cup final extending the club’s 13-year trophy drought to another season. Kane has been linked with a move away from the club with both Manchester clubs, City and United, linked with the 27-year-old, who is seen as one of the best strikers in the world. Kane has spoken of his desire to win trophies but has kept silent on any possible move away from the club. Sergio Aguero Transfer News: Barcelona Hold Talks With Manchester City Striker's Representatives

"I've done so many things in the game but there's still so many things in my head that I want to achieve,” Kane told BBC Sport. "I spoke openly about [winning silverware]. That's the reason why I play the game, that's why I became a footballer - to win and have those experiences with my team-mates, lifting trophies and winning the biggest games. It hasn't happened so far but I feel I've got plenty of time in my locker. I'm just looking forward and I'm sure they will come,” he added. Manchester City Eye Brighton Midfielder Yves Bissouma As Potential Replacement for Fernandinho.

Whether those trophies come at Tottenham or will Kane seek a move away from his boyhood club remains a doubt. Reports suggest that Tottenham will not entertain any offers for their talisman. Kane is contracted at Tottenham until 2024 and although he insists there I still time in his career to win some silverware, Kane will know that he has to make most of his career while he is at his peak.

But with Tottenham under no pressure to sell, Kane will find it difficult to leave the club this summer. He has been linked with some of the top European clubs but they will have to shell out huge money to persuade Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy to sell his star player.

