Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski could make a move to the Premier League this summer as he searches for a new challenge in his career. This season’s UEFA Champions League finalists Chelsea and Manchester City have emerged as potential contenders to bring the Polish striker to the Premier League with both clubs looking to bolster their attack. Lewandowski, who has previously hinted he will end his career at Bayern, has only two years remaining in his current contract with the Bavarian club and could be tempted into making a move to the Premier League. Harry Kane Transfer News Update: Tottenham Hotspur Will Not Entertain Offers for Star Striker, Say Reports.

According to a report from ESPN, Lewandowski is still undecided on his future. His contract at Bayern runs until June 2023 but Chelsea and Man City are seriously considering making a bid. The striker could be available for 60 million Euros this summer, as per the report. Both Chelsea and City are in need of a striker and have also been linked with Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund. Sergio Aguero Transfer News: Barcelona Hold Talks With Manchester City Striker's Representatives.

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is searching for more stability upfront and wants to add more firepower in attack especially with Timo Werner struggling in his maiden season in England. City are also in the market for a striker with Sergio Aguero leaving the club at the end of this season. Guardiola has often played without a no 9 this season due to the inconsistency of Gabriel Jesus and also the injury troubles of Aguero.

Lewandowski has already played under Guardiola during the latter’s stint with Bayern from 2013 to 2016. Thomas Tuchel, who managed Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, will also be aware of Lewandowski's prowess having come up against the team on multiple occasions. The 32-year-old Poland international also has interest from Paris Saint-Germain. But reportedly is interested in moving to the Premier League.

He has continued his form from last season and has already netted 36 times in 31 appearances in the Bundesliga this season. He can tie Gerd Muller’s record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season, which he set in the 1971-72 campaign. Lewandowski has already scored 272 Bundesliga goals during the course of his career in Germany and has won the domestic league title six times.

