Real Madrid will aim for their first win in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 when they travel to Germany for their second Group B match against Borussia Monchengladbach. Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid UCL match will be played at the Borussia-Park stadium on October 28 (Wednesday). Zinedine Zidane’s men suffered a shock 2-3 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League opener and will be looking for a turnaround while Monchengladbach held Inter Milan to a 1-1 draw away from home in their first match. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for MOB vs RM should scroll down for all details.

Marco Rose’s side are still without Andreas Poulsen, Denis Zakaria and Laszlo Benes due to injuries while Mamadou Doucoure is also doubtful for this match due to a muscle issue. Borussia Monchengladbach are, however, on a five-match unbeaten streak and will hope to extend that streak against Real, who come to this fixture on the back of a confidence-boosting 3-1 El Clasico win over Barcelona. Real have included Eden Hazard in the side but Nacho, who took a knock against Barcelona has been left out.

MOB vs RM, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (RM) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

MOB vs RM, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Real captain Sergio Ramos (RM), Matthias Ginter (MOB) and Ferland Mendy (RM) should be picked as the three defenders.

MOB vs RM, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Jonas Hofmann (MOB), Toni Kroos (RM), Florian Neuhaus (MOB), Vinicius Junior (RM) and Federico Valverde (RM) will be the midfielders in a five-man midfield.

MOB vs RM, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RM) and Breel Embolo (MOB) will lead the attacking line.

MOB vs RM, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM), Sergio Ramos (RM), Matthias Ginter (MOB), Ferland Mendy (RM), Jonas Hofmann (MOB), Toni Kroos (RM), Florian Neuhaus (MOB), Vinicius Junior (RM), Federico Valverde (RM), Karim Benzema (RM) and Breel Embolo (MOB).

Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos (RM) should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team as he always finds a way to score goals and is also defensively strong. Breel Embolo (MOB) can be made the vice-captain.

