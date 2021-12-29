Liverpool ended the year 2021 on a low note as they dropped points against Leicester City in EPL 2021-22 at the King Power Stadium. The Reds lost 1-0 to Leicester City and the highlight of the match was Mohamed Salah's missed penalty that actually cost them the game. This happened during the first half of the match and the Twitterati exploded as Liverpool lost their second game and thus has hurt their bid for the EPL 2021-22 title. While a few netizens said that Liverpool should now focus on the other tournaments so that they don't go trophyless, the others rued about the missed chance. Mohamed Salah’s Merry Christmas Post Evokes Divided Opinion From Fans on Social Media.

Talking about the game, no goals were scored until the 59th minute of the match but then the hosts were one up. Liverpool dominated the possession by 64 per cent and the rest was handled by the hosts. Liverpool stepped into the game with a 4-3-3 formation whereas, the hosts had a 4-3-1-2 formation. The Reds were also quite accurate with their passing as they had 81 per cent passing whereas, the hosts had 73 per cent passing accuracy. Now, let's check out the reactions by the fans.

What way to finish the year...proud of the lads 💙🦊⚽️ See you all in 2022 https://t.co/NbXzBST3dD — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) December 28, 2021

FT: Leicester 1 #LFC 0: That's a highly damaging defeat for Liverpool. Got exactly what they deserved. Miles off it, especially second half. Leicester missing nine players and playing for the 2nd time in just over 48hrs. So many basic errors from Klopp's side. So poor — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 28, 2021

One of Firmino, Mane or Salah need to go. We need a change man. — Lewis (@Iewis20) December 28, 2021

Title conceded. Congrats @ManCity. Maybe we should focus on the Carabao and the FA cup, so we don't go trophyless. — Papa🇿🇦 (@qurqurqo) December 28, 2021

Klopp booking Salah and Mane’s tickets to Afcon after this game pic.twitter.com/4jSELx6YT7 — Yo Pierre (@tk_churu) December 28, 2021

Liverpool now stands on number two of the EPL 2021-22 points table with 41 points whereas, Manchester City has 47 points. For now, it's almost certain that City will walk away with the title.

