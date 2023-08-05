The winners of the ISL shield, Mumbai City FC open their Durand Cup 2023 campaign against Mohammedan SC at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan on August 5, 2023, Saturday. The Group B clash is slated to kick off at 4.45pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Mumbai City were an attacking force under the tutelage of Des Buckingham during the last twelve months. Now they enter the tournament as one of the favourites. If we look at their 29-member team then it features star players like Alberto Noguera, Jorge Pereryra Diaz, Greg Stewart, and Lallianzuala Chhangte. On the other hand, their newly acquired players will further boost the strength and diversity of the already strong line-up. Having finished as the finalists last time, Mumbai will be hoping to lift their maiden Durand Cup title. Durand Cup 2023 Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming Online, Telecast and All You Need to Know.

Mohammedan SC on the other hand are a veteran in the cup competitions after having ended as finalists two times out of the last three editions. The team had a great success in the running Calcutta Football League as the unit has attained a third position in the group phases. The team’s attack is led by Bikas Singh, Beneston Barretto, and David Lalhlansanga.

When is Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup 2023 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Mumbai City FC will be commencing their season in the Indian Football calendar with a clash against Mohammedan SC on Saturday, August 5. The game has a scheduled start time of 4:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Mohameddan SC vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup 2023 Football Match?

Good news for the fans as they would be able to watch live telecast of this match. The broadcast partner of Durand Cup 2023 is Sony Sports Network in India and thus the match will be telecasted live on TV in the Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD channels. Indian Football Team Squad for Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan To Travel With the Blue Tigers to Hangzhou.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC, Durand Cup 2023 Football Match?

As Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the Durand Cup 2023 , the live streaming of the Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC match will be available on SonyLIV app and website. The home side should win this game comfortably despite missing many of their big stars.

