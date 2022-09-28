Lionel Messi extended his lead on the list of top active goal scorer and also the list of most number of goals in men's international history of football. He scored a brace against Jamaica and now has 90 goals in 164 appearances. His rival Cristiano Ronaldo tops the chart of most goals in international football with 117 goals in 191 games while Ali Daei is second in the list with 109 goals to his name. Messi is third with 90 goals, followed by Mokhtar Dahari of Malaysia who has 89 goals. Indian captain Sunil Chhetri is in the sixth spot with 84 goals just behind Ferenc Puskas at fifth. Most Goals for Brazil: Neymar Jr Closes in On Pele's All-Time Scoring Record for Selecao

Portuguese star Ronaldo holds the record of most number of goals in international football. With 117 goals to his name so far, he broke Ali Daei's record of most goals (109) in men's history which stood untouchable for more than 15 years. The five-time ballon D'Or winner matched the Iranian legend's record during Euro 2020.

List of Most Goals in Men's International:

Rank Player Name Country No. of Goals 1. Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 117* 2. Ali Daei Iran 109 3. Lionel Messi Argentina 90* 4. Mokhtar Dahari Malaysia 89 5. Ferenc Puskas Hungary 84

Football has seen a lot of great players in its history. Many star players have graced the beautiful sport with their presence on the field. Pele, Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Johan Cruyff, Lionel Messi and many more have taken the sport to the new heights with their playing skills and contribution. They have written their names in the book of football history by winning trophies, scoring goals and winning important games that have influenced the very presence of the game itself.

