The countdown has begun and football season in India is about to begin! The Indian Super League 2021-22 is just a few days away from its kick start. The ISL 8 will begin from November 19, 2021, and that too with the match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC. All the matches of the ISL 2021-22 season will be held in Goa like the last year. However, in this article, we will talk about the schedule of Mumbai City FC which will obviously include the time, dates and venue. Mumbai City FC or Islanders had won the ISL 2020-21 season and will be surely looking to replicate their form in the upcoming season too. ISL 2021-22 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Indian Super League 8.

The club is closely associated with the likes of Manchester City, New York City FC, Melbourne City FC, Troyes AC and many others and was formed in 2014. The team has so far played 110 games in the ISL. The Islanders have won 46 games and have lost 39 matches. The remaining 25 games have ended with a draw. Their biggest win in the ISL came against Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC where they had registered a 6-1 win. Their biggest defeat came against FC Goa as they lost 0-7. Now, here's their schedule for the ISL 2021-20 below.

Mumbai City FC ISL 2021-22 Schedule:

So the team has won the title twice. Mumbai City FC had earlier won the title in 2016. Amrinder Singh has made the most number of appearances for the Mumbai City FC. He has appeared in 70 matches

