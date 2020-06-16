Napoli vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final: Check Out Preview & Probable Team Line-Ups of NAP vs JUV Football Match

Napoli and Juventus will come across each other in the finals of the Coppa Italia 2019-20 at the Studio Olympico in Rome. In this article, we bring to you the predicted line-ups in the latter half of the article but before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the match. So Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus were accused of their rusty show in the semi-finals of the match against AC Milan and the match ended with the goal-less draw. Cristiano Ronaldo had been slammed for missing out a penalty. However, Juventus won on away goals and made way into the finals of the match. Leonardo Bonucci Launches Passionate Defense of Cristiano Ronaldo After He Misses Penalty Against Milan in Copa Italia Semi-Final.

Talking about Napoli, the team went on to beat Inter Milan in the semis. The match had levelled on 1-1 but Napoli had won on aggregate. This was the first time since 2014 that the team has made way onto the finals of the Italian championship. Talking about Juventus, they have lifted the title 13 times in the history of the championship. Juventus continues nursing the injuries of Giorgio Chiellini, Aaron Ramsey. Apart from that, they have no injury concerns as such.

Napoli as such do not have any major injury concerns but they are sweating over the fitness of Kostas Manolas and Kevin Malcuit. However, the team will play without the services of David Ospina and for the game as he had been suspended in the last game. Now, let’s have a look at the probable line-up for both teams.

Napoli: Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Nikola Maksimović, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj; Elif Elmas, Diego Demme, Piotr Zieliński, Matteo Politano, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne

Juventus: Gianluigi Buffon, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Blaise Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala

