Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Cristiano Ronaldo & Team Takeoff To Rome for Coppa Italia 2019-20 Finals, Juventus Announces 27- Member Squad (See Pics & Videos)

Football Dhairya Ingle| Jun 16, 2020 11:42 PM IST
A+
A-
Cristiano Ronaldo & Team Takeoff To Rome for Coppa Italia 2019-20 Finals, Juventus Announces 27- Member Squad (See Pics & Videos)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After a gruelling session at the Juventus Training Center, Cristiano Ronaldo and team has left for Rome for the finals of the Coppa Italia 2019-20. The match will be played against Napoli on June 18, 2020, and the game will be obviously conducted behind closed doors. The match will be held at 12.30 am IST and the fans can’t wait for the finale.  Team Juventus has also released the 27 member squad for the upcoming game and this also includes Aaron Ramsey. The team would be looking forward to grabbing that trophy for the 14th time and is set to put their best foot forward.Napoli vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final: Check Out Preview & Probable Team Line-Ups of NAP vs JUV Football Match.

Whereas Napoli has made way into the finals for the first time since 2014 and has won the Coppa Italia final five times so far. Talking about their squad, the team will miss David Ospina who had been ousted in the previous game against Inter Milan. Kostas Manolas and Kevin Malcuit had are already injured so they too are unlikely to feature. For Juventus, Giorgio Chiellini, Aaron Ramsey and Merih Demiral are likely to feature due to injury issues. Now let's have a look at the pictures and videos of the team leaving for Rome. But first, we shall have a look at the 27-member squad of Juventus.

Pictures

Video

Another video

Talking about the finals, the organisers have introduced a new rule for the match. So if the match ends in a draw by the final whistle, there would be no extra-time and the match would be decided on penalties. The decision was taken to avoid injuries to the players for upcoming games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 11:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Aaron Ramsey Coppa Italia Coppa Italia 2019-20 Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Coppa Italia 2019-20 Finals Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Napoli napoli vs juventus
You might also like
Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala & Team Juventus Sweat it Out Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Match Against Napoli (See Pics)
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala & Team Juventus Sweat it Out Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Match Against Napoli (See Pics)
Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Finals: Check Out New Rules For Extra-Time & Penalty
Football

Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Finals: Check Out New Rules For Extra-Time & Penalty
Luka Modric Admits Real Madrid Missing Cristiano Ronaldo, Says ‘Cristiano Always Wants to Win’
Football

Luka Modric Admits Real Madrid Missing Cristiano Ronaldo, Says ‘Cristiano Always Wants to Win’
Napoli vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final: Check Out Preview & Probable Team Line-Ups of NAP vs JUV Football Match
Football

Napoli vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final: Check Out Preview & Probable Team Line-Ups of NAP vs JUV Football Match
Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Chelsea FC Reportedly Makes an Offer of Whopping £120 Million, Twitterati Goes Berserk With Rumour
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Chelsea FC Reportedly Makes an Offer of Whopping £120 Million, Twitterati Goes Berserk With Rumour
This Day That Year: When Cristiano Ronaldo Scored Hat-Trick During Spain vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2018 (Watch Video)
Football

This Day That Year: When Cristiano Ronaldo Scored Hat-Trick During Spain vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2018 (Watch Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo Angrily Walks Towards Dressing Room After Missing Penalty, Pushes Lucas Paqueta Post Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia Semi-Final 2019-20 Game (Watch Video)
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Angrily Walks Towards Dressing Room After Missing Penalty, Pushes Lucas Paqueta Post Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia Semi-Final 2019-20 Game (Watch Video)
Happy Birthday Mohamed Salah: 6 Quick Facts About Liverpool Forward As He Turns 28
Football

Happy Birthday Mohamed Salah: 6 Quick Facts About Liverpool Forward As He Turns 28
Advertisement

Football Matches
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement