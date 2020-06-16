Cristiano Ronaldo & Team Takeoff To Rome for Coppa Italia 2019-20 Finals, Juventus Announces 27- Member Squad (See Pics & Videos)

After a gruelling session at the Juventus Training Center, Cristiano Ronaldo and team has left for Rome for the finals of the Coppa Italia 2019-20. The match will be played against Napoli on June 18, 2020, and the game will be obviously conducted behind closed doors. The match will be held at 12.30 am IST and the fans can’t wait for the finale. Team Juventus has also released the 27 member squad for the upcoming game and this also includes Aaron Ramsey. The team would be looking forward to grabbing that trophy for the 14th time and is set to put their best foot forward.Napoli vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final: Check Out Preview & Probable Team Line-Ups of NAP vs JUV Football Match.

Whereas Napoli has made way into the finals for the first time since 2014 and has won the Coppa Italia final five times so far. Talking about their squad, the team will miss David Ospina who had been ousted in the previous game against Inter Milan. Kostas Manolas and Kevin Malcuit had are already injured so they too are unlikely to feature. For Juventus, Giorgio Chiellini, Aaron Ramsey and Merih Demiral are likely to feature due to injury issues. Now let's have a look at the pictures and videos of the team leaving for Rome. But first, we shall have a look at the 27-member squad of Juventus.

Pictures

Video

Another video

Talking about the finals, the organisers have introduced a new rule for the match. So if the match ends in a draw by the final whistle, there would be no extra-time and the match would be decided on penalties. The decision was taken to avoid injuries to the players for upcoming games.

