Netherlands is back on the International stage after missing out on the last two major championships. The Dutch face Ukraine in Amsterdam with the team looking to make early inroads. They are still in a period of transition and manager Frank de Boer is yet to make a significant impact in his short tenure. The Dutch had a fairly easy qualifying campaign for the Euros and finished second behind Germany. Opponents Ukraine surprised everyone when they finished above Portugal and Serbia in the Euro qualifiers and beat Spain and Switzerland in the Nations League. Andriy Shevchenko’s men are an unpredictable team and Netherlands will not take them lightly. Netherlands versus Ukraine will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM. Euro 2020: Raheem Sterling Gives England 1-0 Win Over Croatia at Wembley Stadium.

Netherlands is without some key players for the game with Donny Van de Beek and Jasper Cillessen ruled out of the tournament and Matthijs de Light not in the matchday squad due to a groin problem. Memphis Depay is the standout player for the Dutch and should be heavily involved in the attacking third. Frenkie de Jong and the new PSG signing Georginio Wjjnaldum are the big names in midfield and give the Netherlands an edge here.

Ukraine may opt for Ruslan Malinovksyi in a floating role in the forward area with Roman Yaremchuk as the central striker. Illya Zabarnyi, who has been linked with a move to some top European clubs, has the main job of keeping Memphis Depay quiet. Taras Stepanenko and Serhiy Sydorchuk will provide the defensive solidarity needed to protect a three-man backline.

Ukraine is yet to win against the Dutch had lost two out of their only three meetings. It is a game that has a draw written all over it and expect a 1-1 scoreline at full time.

When is Netherlands vs Ukraine, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Netherlands vs Ukraine clash in Euro 2020 will take place late on June 14, 2021 (Monday) at the Wembley Stadium in London. The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Group D has a scheduled time of 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Netherlands vs Ukraine, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Netherlands vs Ukraine live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Netherlands vs Ukraine, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Netherlands vs Ukraine, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO TV users can also catch the live action of the game on its app.

