England and Denmark meet in the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-final with an eye on the final. Italy have already made it to the summit clash and now either England or Denmark will join them. It is going to an exciting night of football as we near the end of Euro 2020. Meanwhile, if you are looking for how to watch England vs Denmark live streaming online and on TV then scroll down. Denmark Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel Takes Ruthless Jibe at England Ahead of Euro 2020 Semi-Final.

While Denmark are playing in their fourth European Championship semi-final England will feature in their third Euro semis. With finals place on the line, both the teams will be looking to dish out their best performance.

When Is England vs Denmark, UEFA Euro 2020? Know Date And Venue?

The England vs Denmark UEFA Euro 2020 semi final football match will be held on July 08, 2021 (Wednesday mid-night). The match will be held at the Wembley Stadium in London, with a kick-off time at 12:30 am IST. Euro 2020: Why Italy Are Firm Favourites To Win European Championship.

How To Watch England vs Denmark UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming And Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports holds the official broadcast rights of Euro 2020 in India and will be showing live action from the competition. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam for England vs Denmark football match. Those unable to watch on their TV sets, can turn to online platform, SonyLiv to catch the live online streaming of Euro 2020 on its website and app.

