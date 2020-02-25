NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 6 Football Match

Chennaiyin FC Chennaiyin FC (Photo Credits: Twitter/@lzchhangte7)

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) and Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will take each other on in the final league game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. NEUFC vs CFC match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on February 25, 2020 (Tuesday). This will be an important game for Owen Coyle and his team as they look to dethrone Bengaluru from the third spot. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC in ISL 6, can scroll down below. NorthEast United FC Vs Chennaiyin FC - Live Football Score.

The two teams met earlier in the season with Chennaiyin coming out in top as 2-0 winners, courtesy of goals from Rafael Crivellaro and Nerijus Valskis. Owen Coyle and his team defied all the odd while booking a place in the semi-finals as they went on a seven-game unbeaten run, winning six of those after recording just two wins in their opening nine games. Nerijus Valskis and Rafael Crivellaro are in red-hot goalscoring form and will be looking to continue that runs against the Highlanders. ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin Look to Dislodge Bengaluru FC from Third Spot.

NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Subhasish Roy (NEUFC) should be your keeper for this match.

NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – You should go for three defenders and they must be Kai Heerings (NEUFC), Reagan Singh (NEUFC) and Masih Saighani (CFC).

NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Rafael Crivellaro (CFC) should be your vice-captain and other midfielders in your team must be Jason Leudo (NEUFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC) and Thoi Singh (CFC).

NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Nerijus Valskis (CFC) should be your captain and reaming players in your team must be Andre Schembri (CFC) and Andrew Keogh (NEUFC).

NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Subhasish Roy (NEUFC) (GK), Kai Heerings (NEUFC), Reagan Singh (NEUFC), Masih Saighani (CFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Jason Leudo (NEUFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Thoi Singh (CFC), Nerijus Valskis (CFC), Andre Schembri (CFC) and Andrew Keogh (NEUFC).

NorthEast United are on a 13-game winless run and could tie the record of Hyderabad (2019-20) and Kerala Blaster (2018-19) for most matches without a win if they fail to get all three points. With the Highlanders winning just one match at home this season and Chennaiyin scoring goals for fun, the game points towards an away win but Khalid Jamil’s men could spring a surprise in the final league game.