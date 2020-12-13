NorthEast United (NEUFC) will take on Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on December 13, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams had contrasting starts to the season and find themselves on opposite ends of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

NorthEast United are unbeaten this season and will look to keep that run going against Chennaiyin FC, who have won just once in four games so far. However, the two-time champions’ only win in the competition was in their first game, which suggests they are on a downward spiral. The Highlanders themselves have just one in three games and will look to change that.

NEUFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Vishal Kaith (CFC) must be your goalkeeper.

NEUFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Dylan Fox (NEUFC), Mashoor Shereef (NEUFC), Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), and Eli Sabia (CFC) must be your defenders.

NEUFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC) and Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC) must be your midfielders.

NEUFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Luis Machado (NEUFC) and Jakub Sylvestr (CFC) must be your forwards.

NEUFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Vishal Kaith (CFC), Dylan Fox (NEUFC), Mashoor Shereef (NEUFC), Ashitosh Mehta (NEUFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Anirugh Thapa (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Luis Machado (NEUFC) and Jakub Sylvestr (CFC).

Luis Machado (NEUFC) must be your captain for this Indian Super League 2020-21 clash while Rafael Crivellaro (CFC) can be named as the vice-captain of your NEUFC vs CFC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

