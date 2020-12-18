NorthEast United FC will be up against Jamshedpur FC in the upcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Friday (December 18). NorthEast United FC have made an impressive start to the season as they are one of the only three teams to have not lost a single match so far. They are currently sitting at the fourth position with two wins and four draws. On the other hand, Jamshedpur are seventh in the table with four draws one victory and one loss. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goalkeepers, midfielders, defenders and strikers for NEUFC vs JFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Speaking of the history between the two sides, Jamshedpur FC – who started their ISL journey in the 2017-18 season have met NorthEast United FC on six occasions. As both teams are known to play with a defensive approach, five of their clashes ended in a draw while Jamshedpur FC won the remaining one encounter 1-0 back in February 2018. However, they will indeed face a much formidable challenge this time around. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

NEUFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – TP Rehenesh (JFC) must be your goalkeeper.

NEUFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Dylan Fox (NEUFC), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC) and Stephen Eze (JFC) should be your defenders for this game.

NEUFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Khassa Camara (NEUFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Alex Lima (JFC) and Jackichand Singh (JFC) must be your midfielders.

NEUFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Luis Machado (NEUFC), Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC) and Nerijus Valskis (JFC) must be your strikers.

NEUFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: TP Rehenesh (JFC), Dylan Fox (NEUFC), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Khassa Camara (NEUFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Alex Lima (JFC), Jackichand Singh (JFC), Luis Machado (NEUFC), Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC).

Nerijus Valskis (JFC) should be the captain of your fantasy team while his counterpart Luis Machado (NEUFC) is the ideal pick for the vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 10:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).