Neymar Jr Shares Workout Drills With Fans to Keep Fit at Home During Lockdown (Watch Video)

Neymar Jr Shares Training Drills (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Neymar Jr)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire sporting world to a standstill as competitions have been either cancelled or suspended. People have been advised to stay inside their homes in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. And With no sports on the horizon for foreseeable future, sports stars have been keeping themselves fit while training indoors. Neymar Jr is no different and while being in quarantine, the Brazilian shared some tips for his fans as well. Neymar Flaunts Perfect Shaped Body While Taking Shower, Urges Fans to ‘Stay Strong’ Amid Coronavirus Crisis (View Pic).

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar Jr took to his Instagram account and showed some workout drills to his fans so they can also keep themselves in shape in the comfort of their homes during the lockdown. ‘Always stay positive and always stay fit! This is how I keep myself ready for upcoming challenges’ the Brazilian captioned his post. Neymar Jr Trolls Kylian Mbappe as French Footballer Posts Picture of Himself Playing Basketball.

Neymar Jr’s last action on a football field was in the Champions League Round of 16 against Borussia Dortmund. Where the 28-year-old scored a goal and helped his team to overturn a narrow first-leg deficit and advance to the next round. However, the competition has been suspended due to the pandemic as there are reports that it may restart in August.

Meanwhile, in the domestic competitions, Neymar Jr’s Paris Saint Germain were crowned as the Ligue 1 champions for the 2019-20 season after sporting events in the country were suspended until August. PSG secured their third straight league title as they held a 12-point lead over second-placed Marseille.