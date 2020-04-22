Neymar Flaunts Perfect Shaped Body While Taking Shower, Urges Fans to ‘Stay Strong’ Amid Coronavirus Crisis (View Pic)

Neymar (Photo Credits: Instagram/@Neymarjr)

With football season suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, footballers have been confined to their respective homes and have passed their time either by getting into household chores or by engaging with fans on social media. Many have also taken to doing their regular workout and gym session indoors. Brazilian superstar Neymar, who has been on the headlines recently over the link for his return to Barcelona, has been keeping his fans updated with daily Instagram posts. The Paris Saint-Germain star recently uploaded pictures of himself taking a shower out in the open and offered to his fans that one more day of the crisis has passed. Lionel Messi- Neymar Jr Reunion Not Happening This Summer, Cash-Strapped Barcelona Avoid Singing PSG Striker due to Coronavirus Crisis: Report.

“One more day. keep strong and stay safe,” the Brazilian captioned a picture of himself taking shower outside perhaps in the garden in his house. In the picture, Neymar can be seen wearing shorts and taking a shower. He also poses for the camera. The 28-year-old was recently trolled online for flouting the self-quarantine rules and going out with his friends but he clarified that the pictures he has uploaded were old and not after the lockdown was announced. Neymar Jr Transfer Update: PSG Prepare Massive Contract to Keep Brazilian at the Club.

Neymar Gives Fans Fitness Goals

Meanwhile, Neymar has been liked with a sensational return to Barcelona of PSG. Neymar, who still has a year left in his PSG contract, tried forcing his way out last summer but had to stay after Barcelona’s negotiations with the French giants failed. But he could soon join Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at the helm of Barcelona’s attack three years after the club for PSG.