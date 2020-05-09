Neymar Jr Trolls Kylian Mbappe as French Footballer Posts Picture of Himself Playing Basketball

Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe (Photo Credits: Getty)

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr’s friendship is not limited to Paris Saint Germain but also off the field. The recent example of the same could be the French footballer’s recent post on social media. Mbappe posted a picture of himself on social media where he was seen playing basketball. This was quite an ideal opportunity for Neymar Jr to pull his teammate's leg and he hilariously trolled the footballer with a funny comment. In the picture we see the French footballer aiming for the basket and focused on getting to the goal with utmost concentration. Kylian Mbappe Picks Cristiano Ronaldo as his Idol Ahead of Lionel Messi, Praises CR7’s Champions League Quarter-Finals 2018 Goal Against Juventus.

The snap posted by Mbappe had no caption but only had an emoji of a basketball and there came the Brazilian footballer who wrote, “U are a very bad bro 😂🤣 u Know.” The PSG forward had been in the news for getting the top scorer award for France ahead of Wissam Ben Yedder. However, the French footballer is said to have called up Monaco forward and is said to share the Golden Boot for both the players have the same number of goals. Wissam Ben Yedder and Mbappe had 18 goals in their kitty this season. Now let’s have a look at the post below:

Neymar Jr Trolls Kylian Mbappe (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Talking about French football, Ligue 1 has been cancelled with 10 matches remaining. PSG was declared as the Champion of the tournament. The live matches had been stalled due to the outspread of the coronavirus.