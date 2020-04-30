PSG Set to Be Crowned 2019–20 Ligue 1 Champions Despite Competitions Premature End: Report

PSG (Photo Credits: @PSG_English)

The 2019-20 Ligue 1 season was abandoned after French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that no sporting events will be allowed to take place until the end of August. Now according to reports from France, PSG are set to be crowned as the champions as they currently hold a 12 point lead over second-placed Marseille in the team standings. This will be Parisians seventh domestic league title in eight seasons. Ligue 1 Set to Be Cancelled After France Suspend All Sporting Events Until August Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

As reported by French news outlet L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain are to be announced as the Champions of France following the cancellation of the Ligue 1 season. Thomas Tuchel’s men were 12 points clear of Marseille after 28 game weeks and still had a game in hand over their rivals. This is set to be their third successive league triumph. Eredivisie: Netherlands’ Top Flight Football Season Likely to Be Cancelled After Government Extends Major Events Ban From June to September.

It is also reported that any potential relegations are yet to be confirmed as Nimes, Amiens and Toulouse occupy the bottom three spots in the league. The top-flight league in France became the third domestic competition in Europe to be cancelled due to coronavirus lockdown, following the likes of Belgium Pro League and Eredivisie.

With the competition abandoned, teams that will represent the league in continental competitions next season are not yet decided as UEFA stated that qualification for Europe will solely depend on ‘Sporting Merit’. PSG, Marseille and Rennes could possibly play in the Champions League next season as they currently hold the top three positions.