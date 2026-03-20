NorthEast United FC are set to host Odisha FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on 20 March 2026, in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) fixture. With the home side looking to capitalise on their recent momentum while the visitors remain desperate for their first victory of the campaign. The Highlanders currently sit seventh in the table with six points, boosted by a spirited 2-1 comeback win against Jamshedpur FC in their last outing. In contrast, Odisha FC find themselves in ninth place with just two points from three matches, following a heavy 5-1 defeat at the hands of Mohun Bagan SG. Ravinder Singh Dies: Namdhari FC Football Player Passes Away After Collapsing On-Field During Local Tournament.

Where To Watch NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Manisha Kalyan Goal Video: Watch India Women Sensation Score From Thunderous Free Kick During IND-W vs TPE-W AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026.

Match Preview

Category Details Match NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Tournament Indian Super League 2025–26 Date Friday, 20 March 2026 Venue Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati TV Sony Sports Ten 2 / HD OTT FanCode

NorthEast United, under head coach Juan Pedro Benali, have shown resilience since their opening-day defeat. Following three consecutive draws, their recent victory has instilled a fresh wave of confidence in the squad. The defensive partnership of Míchel Zabaco and Asheer Akhtar has been central to their stability, while the clinical finishing of Andy Rodríguez has provided the necessary edge in attack.

Odisha FC, led by T.G. Purushothaman, have struggled to find their rhythm in this truncated season. Despite the attacking threat posed by Diego Mauricio and the creativity of Isak Vanlalruatfela, the Juggernauts have been hampered by defensive lapses. This fixture serves as a critical opportunity for them to reset before the league break.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).