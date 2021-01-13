Just days after their first fixture of the season, Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC will face each other in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the GMC Stadium on January 13, 2021 (Wednesday). The teams have met each other three times in the competition and Odisha FC lead the head-to-head record with one win while the other two games have ended in a draw. Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

The first fixture between the two teams this season ended in a draw but both sides will be hoping to record a win in this game as they look to move away from the bottom of the table. Odisha FC have won just once this season and are at the foot of the table. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin have two wins to their name but are winless in their past four fixtures.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC – January 10, 2021 – Match Drawn 0-0

Both teams failed to create many clear cut chances throughout the course of the 90 minutes as the game ended in a 0-0 draw. Chennaiyin had the better of the possession stats but found it hard to bypass Odisha’s resolute backline. The game lacked a competitive edge as both sides looked content with the draw.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC – January 6, 2021 – Odisha Won 2-0

This is the only fixture between the two sides that has resulted in a win. Jerry Mawihmingthanga out the hosts in lead and the score was doubled just before the first half’s end by Vinit Rai. These goals were enough to give Odisha all three points in the game.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC – November 28, 2019 – Match Drawn 2-2

The game exploded into life in the second half as all four goals were scored in the second period. Nerijus Valskis put Chennaiyin in front on two separate occasions but goals from Xisco Hernandez and Aridane Santana saw that Odisha shared the points.

