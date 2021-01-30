Bruno Fernandes has been blazing guns for Manchester United ever since he joined the Manchester United. He has single-handedly won many games for the Red Devils and has become one of the most reliable players for the Red Devils. Now that he has completed a year with the Red Devils, Bruno has been one of the best midfielders. As the Portugal start completed a year at Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed the midfielder. Bruno has scored 11 goals in 20 appearances and has surely impressed the fans with his performance. Bruno Fernandes Scripts Premier League Record and Matches Cristiano Ronaldo's Tally With Player of the Month Award.

Manchester United is all set to take on Arsenal in the EPL 2020-21 match and at the Emirates Stadium. Now ahead of the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addressed the conference and he spoke about Bruno. Needless to say that Ole was all praises for him and labelled him as the winner. Ole also explained that Bruno is a very hardworking player and is extremely passionate about winning games. “He’s so passionate about winning and he knows his football, he knows his stuff. He watches every single game there is on the telly, especially the big games,” he said during the conference.

Bruno was recently in the news for scoring an amazing free-kick over Liverpool during the FC Cup. Manchester United registered a 3-2 win over the Reds. Talking about the match tonight, Arsenal has been unbeaten in their last six Premier League games. Manchester United, on the other hand, is placed on number two of the EPL 2020-21 points table, whereas Arsenal is on number nine.

