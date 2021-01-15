Bruno Fernandes has been the main protagonist behind Manchester United’s recent success in the Premier League. The Portuguese player, for his performances, was awarded as the Premier League Player of the Month for December, his fourth since his arrival to Old Trafford in January of last year. With this honour, the 26-year-old has matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally for the club along with breaking other records. Bruno Fernandes Mimics Cristiano Ronaldo’s Iconic ‘Sii’ Goal Celebration During Shooting Drill.

Bruno Fernandes became the first footballer in the English top-flight to be named Player of the Month four times in a single calendar year. He also picked up the award in February, May and November. The Portuguese playmaker arrived at the club 12 months ago from Sporting CP and has been in sensational form since then.

Another player who arrived at Manchester United from Sporting CP was Cristiano Ronaldo, who has also won the award four times during his eight-year stay at the club, while Bruno Fernandes has achieved the feat in just 12 months.

Bruno Fernandes’ performances in December included an assist after coming on as a half-time substitute in the comeback 3-1 win over West Ham, two goals in the 6-2 thrashing of Leeds, and involvement in strikes against Leicester and Wolves.

‘Thank you very much to every fan that voted for me. Three goals and four assists was a complete month,’ Fernandes said after receiving the award. Manchester United take on Liverpool next and will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table. The Red Devils have a three-point advantage over their rivals.

