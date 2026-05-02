Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Barcelona travel to El Sadar to face ninth-placed Osasuna, knowing a victory will bring them to the threshold of a second consecutive La Liga 2025-26 crown. Hansi Flick’s side enters the Matchday 34 fixture with an 11-point lead over rivals Real Madrid, who play on Sunday. With only five games remaining, the Catalan giants could theoretically clinch the title this weekend if results elsewhere fall in their favour. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Osasuna vs Barcelona La Liga 2025–26 Match?.

Osasuna vs Barcelona Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on May 3.

Venue: El Sadar, Pamplona

Time: 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Osasuna vs Barcelona Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Osasuna vs Barcelona live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass. UEFA Bans Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni for Six Games Due to ‘Use of Homophobic Language’ in UCL 2025–26 Match Against Real Madrid.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Osasuna vs Barcelona live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner.

Osasuna vs Barcelona Team News

The visitors face several personnel challenges for tonight's encounter. Barcelona will be without starlet Lamine Yamal, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, and defender Jules Kounde, who is serving a one-match suspension. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC MLS 2026 Match?.

However, the squad has been bolstered by the return of captain Raphinha, who has recovered from a minor knock. Young midfielder Marc Bernal has also been included in the travelling party and may feature from the bench. In the absence of Yamal, Ferran Torres is expected to spearhead the attack alongside Robert Lewandowski.

The hosts will be eager to play the role of spoiler, recalling their famous 4-2 victory over Barcelona in late 2024. For Osasuna, a positive result would keep their hopes of a top-seven finish alive, as they currently sit just two points behind eighth-placed Real Sociedad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).