PSG vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Last 16 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Barcelona have a mountain to climb as they look to turn around a 1-4 deficit against Paris Saint Germain in the second leg of the round of 16 UEFA Champions League tie. The Catalonians were blown away by a fantastic hat-trick from French striker Kylian Mbappe in their previous meeting and that has put them in a really precarious position. Ronald Koeman saw his side stage a wonderful comeback against Sevilla in the Copa Del Rey but the effort needed to knock out PSG is humongous. Barcelona have not looked like Champions League material this season but they will love to go out fighting. Opponents PSG are in a comfortable position but nothing cannot be taken for granted at the highest level of football and the hosts are aware of that. PSG vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy XI for Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Football Match.

Neymar has not recovered from his injury and will not take the field against Barcelona. Juan Bernat, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona recently, is also out while Moise Keane is in quarantine. Mauro Icardi should lead the line up for the hosts with Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria providing the width. The temperamental Leandro Paredes should spray the passes from midfield with playmaker Marco Verratti in front of him. PSG vs Barcelona: Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo Left Out of Matchday Squad For UCL 2020-21 Clash, Check Out Predicted Playing XI.

Gerard Pique, who was a nightmare first leg against PSG, has been ruled out with a knee problem and is joined by the likes of Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araujo on the sidelines. Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele are the forwards for the visitors with Pedri and Frenkie De Jong as the attack-minded midfielders.

When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona match in the second leg of UEFA Champions League last 16 will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium on March 11 (Wednesday night). The game is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona match in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16 will on Sony Sports channels. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels will be providing the live-action on television in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also follow the live action on online platform. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the second leg of the UCL round of 16 clash online for fans in India. PSG have good recent record against Barcelona and although they may not win this game, they should certainly progress to the quarter-finals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2021 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).