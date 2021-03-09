Barcelona will be aiming to mount yet another comeback against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League but the Catalans will have to do so without two of their main centre-backs in Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo. Both the defenders have been left out of the match-day squad by Ronald Koeman as they have failed to recover from respective injuries ahead of the PSG clash in UCL 2020-21. Neymar Jr Injury Update: Brazilian Set To Miss PSG vs Barcelona Clash in UCL 2020-21.

Barcelona have been plagued with injuries this season and will travel to Paris without their two premier central defenders. Gerard Pique, who had recently returned from the serious injury, has once again ruled out of action after suffering another knock during the comeback against Sevilla in Copa del Rey. Kylian Mbappe's Hat-Trick Gives French Giants Huge First-Leg Lead.

Meanwhile, Ronald Araujo has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Barcelona this season but has seen his game-time being limited in recent months due to an ankle injury. The Uruguayan had suffered an ankle sprain against Real Betis in February and since then has been struggling to recover from the knock. The 22-year-old took part in a segment of training but was ultimately deemed not ‘ready enough’ to make it into the matchday squad.

Barcelona Squad

However, Barcelona welcome Miralem Pjanic back into the squad after the Bosnian was deemed match-fit. Ronald Koeman has also included youngster Ilaix Moriba in the set-up and could count upon the La Masia player in the game.

PSG vs Barcelona Predicted Playing XI

PSG: Keylor Navas, Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos, Prensel Kimpembe, Kurzawa, Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Angel di Maria, Marco Veratti, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi.

Barcelona: Marc Ter Stegen, Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Serio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Pedri, Ousmane Dembekle, Lionel Mess.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2021 08:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).