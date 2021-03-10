Barcelona travel to Paris Saint-Germain looking to overturn a 4-1 deficit from the first leg to progress ahead in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick and a second-half strike from Everton loanee Moise Kean gave PSG an emphatic 4-1 win at Camp Nou in the first leg of the UCL last 16. All they need is a draw at the Parc des Princes to advance to the next stage. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to make the best fantasy XI for the PSG vs BAR clash should scroll down for all details. PSG vs Barcelona: Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo Left Out of Matchday Squad For UCL 2020-21 Clash, Check Out Predicted Playing XI.

Both teams prepared for this meeting with comfortable victories in their respective domestic league matches. Barcelona beat Osasuna 2-0 while PSG saw-off Brest 3-0 in French Cup. The French champions are missing Neymar, who was ruled out from the second leg of the last 16 tie due to injury. Forward Moise Kean tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ruled out. Barcelona are also without centre-back Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araujo while left-back Jordi Alba is also doubtful. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: La Liga Financially Prepared To Deal With Barcelona Star’s Exit, Says League President Javier Tebas.

PSG vs BAR, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

PSG vs BAR, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jordi Alba (BAR), Marquinhos (PSG) and Alessandro Florenzi (PSG) will be selected as the three defenders.

PSG vs BAR, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Pedri (BAR), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Marco Verratti (PSG) and Angel di Maria (PSG) should be picked as the four midfielders.

PSG vs BAR, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Lionel Messi (BAR) and Martin Brathwaite (BAR) will be the three forwards.

PSG vs BAR, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR), Marquinhos (PSG), Alessandro Florenzi (PSG), Pedri (BAR), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Marco Verratti (PSG), Angel di Maria (PSG), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Lionel Messi (BAR) and Martin Brathwaite (BAR).

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe should be picked as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy XI while Barcelona captain Lionel Messi (BAR) can be made the vice-captain.

