Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have their eyes set as Paul Pogba’s transfer situation at Manchester United hinges around uncertainty. Pogba is out of contract at the end of next season and is rumoured to be wanting a move away from Manchester United after a six-year spell in his second stint at the club. The 27-year-old Frenchman, who left United as a youngster for Juventus before returning for a world record transfer fee, has often struggled to showcase his abilities and deliver the promise that led to his return to Old Trafford for a record-breaking fee. Sergio Ramos Transfer News Update: Real Madrid Skipper Won't Sign New Contract, Set To Leave Club in Summer.

Pogba’ current contract with United expires in the summer of 2022 with reports suggesting that talks for an extension have not been held as yet. Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has also asked Manchester United to allow Pogba to leave while the midfielder’s brother warned last week that the club must sell him this summer to make money or face the prospect of losing him for free the season after. Manchester United Equal 109-Year-Old Club Record Win FA Cup Win Over West Ham at Old Trafford.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid all want the player and are eagerly waiting to make contact with the player’s representatives comes this summer. Pogba showed glimpses of best form after returning from a long-term injury and had started 10 of United’s last 12 games before a thigh injury in the 3-3 draw against Everton ruled him out again for a couple of weeks.

Paul Pogba Has Many Clubs After Him

🎙@FabrizioRomano on @podcastherewego: "The key for the future of Aouar 🇫🇷 would be Paul Pogba 🇫🇷. Same clubs are looking for both players. Like PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid. No one is going to sign both players." #OL #AFC #RMAlive #PSG pic.twitter.com/pVvbSweDGF — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) February 10, 2021

The Frenchman was also voted the club’s Player of the Month for January after scoring three stunners to secure crucial points for United. Pogba has long been linked with Real Madrid and Juventus while a return to France with PSG could also be on the cards. Zinedine Zidane reportedly wants the Frenchman at Madrid and has been trying to lure him away for the past two years while Juventus also want Pogba to return and steer their midfield again.

