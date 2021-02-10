Sergio Ramos’ future looks to be away from Real Madrid as according to the latest reports from Spain the Los Blancos skipper won’t sign a new deal with the record champions. The 34-year-old is in the final few months of his contract with Real Madrid but there has been no developments regarding a renewal with several European heavyweights waiting to sign the defender as and when he becomes available. Sergio Ramos Injury Update: Real Madrid Skipper To Undergo Knee Surgery, Likely to Be Out For Several Weeks.

According to COPE, Sergio Ramos won’t be renewing his contract with Real Madrid as he is not happy with the new deal offered to him by the club. Los Blancos aren’t able to match the 34-year-old’s demands regarding wage and a multi-year deal as the defender believes his future lies elsewhere.

It is understood that Real Madrid have accepted that Sergio Ramos will be leaving the club and won’t be making an improved offer to their skipper. The publication also added that the 34-year-old wants to continue with Los Blancos and will sign a new contract if he is presented with a better deal by the record Spanish champions.

Paris Saint Germain are one of few teams interested in signing Sergio Ramos and the Parisians are also ready to meet the defender's demands. According to reports, the French giants are preparing a three-year deal for the centre-back and are willing to pay him around €15 million (£13m/$18m) per season.

Sergio Ramos had accepted a wage cut amid the coronavirus pandemic but wants an improved salary to continue at Real Madrid. The defender is in the final few months of his contract with the Spanish giants and is eligible to agree on a pre-contract with any other European club.

