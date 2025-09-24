Carabao Cup 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Arsenal are second in the English Premier League points table, five points behind leaders Liverpool and next face Port Vale in the third round of the EFL Cup. The team will feel they are yet to hit their top form and the draw with Manchester City at home was a dampener in many ways for them as they failed to defeat one of their direct title rivals. Mikel Arteta will use this Cup game to give his fringe players a chance to shine. Their opponents Port Vale play in the third tier of English football but playing in front of their supporters will give them a lift to do well. Lincoln City 1-2 Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2025-26: Tyrique George, Facundo Buonanotte Score as Blues Avoid Upset to Enter EFL Cup Fourth Round (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Mo Faal has recovered from a hamstring problem and is all set to feature for Port Vale. Liam Gordon will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for home team. Mitch Clark and Kyle John are not expected to be fit in time for this game which further complicates team selection. The home side will line up in a 3-5-2 formation with Jesse Debrah, Cameron Humphreys, and Ben Heneghan forming the backline. Ronan Curtis and Devante Cole will lead the attack.

Arsenal have suffered a big blow in the build up to this game with new signing Noni Madueke ruled out for the next two months with a knee injury. Gabriel Martinelli will lead the attack with Viktor Gyokeres rested. Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri will use their pace to create chances out wide. Mikel Merino will look to keep things tidy in central midfield for the visitors.

Port Vale vs Arsenal Match Details

Match Port Vale vs Arsenal Date Thursday, September 25 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Vale Park, Stoke-on-Trent, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Port Vale vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal will aim for a win in the Carabao Cup this season as they take on Port Vale in the Carabao Cup 2025-26 third round on Thursday, September 25. The Port Vale vs Arsenal match is set to be played at LNER Stadium, Lincoln, England and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Liverpool 2-1 Southampton, Carabao Cup 2025-26: Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike Score as 10-Man Reds Secure Spot in Fourth Round of EFL Cup (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Port Vale vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup matches in India. Hence, the EFL Cup 2025-26 matches will not be available on the TV channels for fans. For Port Vale vs Arsenal online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Port Vale vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Although there is no broadcasting partner of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can still watch the Port Vale vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2025-26 match. Fans can watch the Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website with a match pass (Rs 29) or a tour pass (Rs 149). Port Vale can create a chance or two in this game but it will be Arsenal who should claim a 1-3 win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2025 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).