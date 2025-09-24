Alexander Isak was on target while Hugo Ekitike scored and was sent off as well as Liverpool defeated Southampton 2-1 in a third-round match in Carabao Cup 2025-26 at Anfield on Wednesday, September 24. The Swedish striker Alexander Isak scored his first goal for Liverpool since completing a much-awaited move to Anfield in the 2025-26 summer transfer window when he found the back of the net in the 43rd minute of the match with Federico Chiesa providing the assist. After halftime, Southampton bounced back in the contest, equalising through Shea Charles in the 76th minute of the match. Federico Chiesa then registered a second assist when he set up Liverpool's second goal, the winner by Hugo Ekitike but the French striker soon was sent off for accumulating a second yellow card for taking his shirt off and celebrating. Liverpool secured a spot in the fourth round with this win. Liverpool 2–1 Everton, Premier League 2025–26: Hugo Ekitike and Ryan Gravenberch Score As Reds Extend Perfect Start With Merseyside Derby Win Over Toffees.

