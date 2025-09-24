Tyrique George and Facundo Buonanotte were on target as Chelsea avoided a massive upset in the Carabao Cup 2025-26, beating Lincoln City 1-2 to move to the fourth round at the Sincil Bank Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, September 24. Lincoln City took the lead in the 42nd minute of this third-round match in the EFL Cup through Rob Street and they were ahead of the Blues at halftime. But after the break, Tyrique George brought Chelsea back into the game with a goal in the 48th minute of the clash. Chelsea's winner was scored by Facundo Buonanotte from an assist by Tyrique George. The Blues reigned supreme despite the scare and entered the fourth round of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 tournament with this win. Liverpool 2-1 Southampton, Carabao Cup 2025-26: Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike Score as 10-Man Reds Secure Spot in Fourth Round of EFL Cup (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Lincoln City vs Chelsea Result

Watch Lincoln City vs Chelsea Goal Video Highlights:

