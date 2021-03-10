Last night Porto defeated Juventus in UCL 2021 on the basis of away goals in Turin. This scripted shocking exit of Cristiano Ronaldo’s team Juventus from the Champions League 2021. Now after the match, the manager of the winning team Sergio Conceicao appeared before the press and was forced to leave the hall within 50 seconds as no journalist asked him a single question during the conference which was live-streamed via Zoom. Just after the win against Juventus, Conceicao appeared before the press and his PR person welcomed the journalists. Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Away As Ball Sneaks Through His Legs Allowing Porto To Score the Decisive Goal That Knocked Juventus Out of Champions League (Watch Video).

“Ok. Good evening to all of you following us through Zoom. Any questions?” said the PRO. Just when he saw no requests from the journalists who were a part of the meeting he asked the press to shoot in their queries. Porto boss Conceicao was still waiting for his first question and once again the press officer said, “That's it? Well? Any questions?” Finally, the press officer decided to move on and said, “That's it then, let's go.” The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Check out the video of the incident below:

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao with a contender for the shortest press conference in history 😳 pic.twitter.com/0VvPZseMWC — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) March 10, 2021

This was surely touted to be the shortest press conference that he must have attended. Federico Chiesa was the one who scored a brace and Adrian Rabbiot chipped in with yet another goal. The match ended with 3-2.

