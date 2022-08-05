The 2022-23 season of the English Premier League will be starting on August 6, 2022, and the first match of the season will be played between Crystal Palace and Arsenal with kickoff at 12:30 am (IST). It is the 30th anniversary of England’s top-level football league and as always a team will battle 19 others home and away, with a total of 38 matches to be played in the campaign. Eventually, the team with the highest points, who finishes at the top of the table will be crowned the English Premier League champions. Chelsea Reveal New Summer Signing Carney Chukwuemeka (See Pics & Video)

Manchester City, for the last two seasons, have won the English Premier League title and will be looking to defend their throne as we head into the 30th EPL season. Failing in the previous attempt at a three-peat after consecutive wins in 2018 and 2019, Pep Guardiola’s men are once again set on the same path as the 2022-23 EPL season begins. Once again Fulham and Bournemouth make their return to the Premier League as the winners and runner-ups of the EFL Championship, respectively. Nottingham Forest is the third team to qualify for the Premier League by winning the Championship playoff final against Huddersfield Town. Burnley, Watford, and Norwich City will no longer be a part of the 2022-23 season as have been relegated to the lower English football league division, known as the EFL championship.

As shocking as it might come, a lot of big names will be seen playing in different colours. Manchester City starts Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling will be representing London sides Arsenal and Chelsea respectively as the new season starts. Meanwhile, Dutchman Christian Eriksen returns to the league as a player for Manchester United, who have also bought Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

However, all eyes will be set on the top two teams in English football at the moment, Manchester City and Liverpool, after their recent big-money acquisitions. The reigning champions have signed Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland while the Merseyside club has splashed the cash on young striker Darwin Nunez. Chelsea have also been active in this transfer window, acquiring superstars like Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly. Meanwhile, Antonio Conte has also strengthened his Spurs outfit as well after the arrival of Richarlison and Ivan Perisic. With the big clubs once again spending in the transfer market, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the race to become the new champion of England.

When Is Premier League 2022-23? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Premier League 2022-23 edition will be played from August 6, 2022, to May 28, 2023. The tournament would be contested across various venues in England.

Where To Watch Premier League 2022-23 Live Telecast On TV?

Fans in India can watch the Premier League 2022-23 matches live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How To Watch Premier League 2022-23 Live Online Streaming In India?

The Premier League 2022-23 matches will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the English Premier League matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website at the cost of a subscription fee.

