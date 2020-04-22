Eredivisie: Netherlands’ Top Flight Football Season Likely to Be Cancelled After Government Extends Major Events Ban From June to September

Ajax FC (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The Dutch football association has admitted that their top-flight football season could potentially be over after the Netherlands government announced that all sorts of professional football will be suspended in the country until September 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Netherlands' FA, the KNVB, said in a statement they will not make any further efforts to try and complete the 2019-20 campaign but will consult UEFA before cancelling the rest of the season. The Eredivisie, Netherlands' top-flight football season, has been suspended since March with nine games remaining in the league. Ajax led the points table at the time of the suspension courtesy a superior goal difference to AZ Alkmaar, who were placed second.

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, on Tuesday, announced at a press conference that all major events, including football, will be suspended in the country until September 1, 2020, even ruling out the possibility of holding games indoors without any spectators. Initially, all events in the nation had been suspended from early March and were to continue until June 1 before the PM's declaration of an extension.

“No professional football can be played, even without an audience, until September 1. As a result, the board of professional football intends not to continue playing the 2019-20 league,” the KNVB said in a statement. “Based on the government’s decision today, the KNVB will consult with Uefa after which a decision will be confirmed. On Friday, the clubs and other parties involved will meet to discuss the consequences.”

Friday’s meeting will, therefore, decide whether the Eredivisie title will be given to Ajax or will be declared null and void meaning no winners as well no relegation or promotion. Ajax and AZ Alkmaar were on same points – 56 from 25 matches each – when the season was suspended with Ajax only leading on goal difference.

Earlier, Belgium had through a similar decision awarded the Belgian Pro League title to Club Brugge, who led the points table at the time suspension. But Brugge had a significant lead over the rest of the team in terms of points. Most clubs in Eredivisie, including Ajax, AK Alzmaar and PSV, had recently expressed their support for ending the season.