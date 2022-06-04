Paris Saint Germain are taking a new direction for the upcoming season. The Parisians won the Ligue 1 but are not satisfied with their dominance in the domestic competitions. They hope to win the Champions League are set to make a number of changes to the management side of things which could start with the sacking of manager Mauricio Pochettino. Real Madrid Transfer News: Raheem Sterling Targetted By Los Blancos After Kylian Mbappe Snub.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint Germain are ready to let go of Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine manager took charge of the team in early 2021 and led them to the league title this season. However, the PSGA hierarchy are not satisfied with the coach and will part ways with him.

It is understood that PSG have taken the decision to sack their manager and the official confirmation could come in a few days' time. Chief Nasser Al Khelaifi will hold one final meeting before making the decision about the Argentine's future.

PSG are also set to part ways with current sporting director Leonardo. Luis Campos is set to replace him in the position as the 57-year-old has reached an agreement after two meetings with PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Luis Campos has a great history in French football. He was in charge of AS Monaco and Lille when they win the Ligue 1 titles in recent years. He will join Paris Saint Germain in the summer as they prepare to make big changes to the squad after tying down Kylian Mbappe to a new three-year deal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2022 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).