Paris Saint Germain will have the chance to claim their first trophy of the season when they take on Nantes in the Trophee des Champions. New manager Christophe Galtier is a relatively unknown figure in world football but he has the trust of the board to complete the project which Mauricio Pochettino failed to complete. He has the quality in the squad and despite the limited time he has been at the club, the team has played a new brand of fast-paced attacking football. Nantes have had a fairly quiet pre-season tour with just two wins in the four games played. They will be looking to repeat last season's stunning win over the Parisians though. PSG versus Nantes starts at 11:30 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Resumes Training With Manchester United Ahead of Rayo Vallecano Friendly Amidst Transfer Rumours

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are all expected to start for PSG which makes up for a world-class front three. Neymar's future has been up in the air but at the moment he does not look closer to the PSG exit. Marco Verratti and Nuno Mendes in the middle of the park will make the team tick with their slick passing game. The club would hope Sergio Ramos has an injury-free campaign as he is a key man in their backline.

Moses Simon will be the lone striker upfront for Nantes who will go for a 3-4-2-1 formation. Marcus Coco and Ludovic Blas as the attacking midfielders will also be tasked with tracking back with Nantes not expected to dominate possession. Andrei Girotto is in the form of his life currently and it will not be easy for PSG's famous attack to find a way past him.

When is PSG vs Nantes, Trophee des Champions 2022 ? Know Date, Time and Venue

PSG vs Nantes friendly clash will be played at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel on July 31, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 11:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of PSG vs Nantes, Trophee des Champions 2022 on TV?

Viacom 18 are the official broadcaster for this clash in India. Hence, fans in India can watch live telecast of this match on the Sports 18 1/HD channels on their TV Sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of PSG vs Nantes, Trophee des Champions 2022?

Football fans in India can also live stream the PSG vs Nantes, Trophee des Champions 2022 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India. Nantes can be a tough nut to crack for PSG but in the end they should be able to get the job done.

