UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Chelsea travel to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on 29 January 2026, for a high-stakes final UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league-phase fixture against Napoli. Currently occupying the eighth and final automatic qualification spot, the Blues require a victory to guarantee direct entry into the round of 16. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City, PSG Suffer Losses; Arsenal, Real Madrid Continue Domination.

For Antonio Conte’s Napoli, the match is a must-win scenario; sitting 25th in the standings, the Italian giants risk complete elimination from European competition if they fail to secure three points against the Premier League side.

This fixture marks a dramatic reunion for Antonio Conte, who led Chelsea to a Premier League title in 2017. The pressure on the Italian coach has mounted following a heavy 3-0 domestic defeat to Juventus at the weekend.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

Football fans in India can watch the match live during the early hours of Thursday morning. The official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India is the Sony Sports Network.

TV Channels: The game will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 channels.

Live Streaming: Digital users can stream the match via the Sony LIV app and website.

Match Fact

Detail Information Match SSC Napoli vs Chelsea FC Competition UEFA Champions League (Matchday 8) Date 29 Jan 2026 (India) Kick-off Time 01:30 IST Venue Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples Broadcaster (India) Sony Sports Network Live Stream (India) Sony LIV

Team News and Key Players

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior faces a late decision regarding star forward Cole Palmer, who has travelled to Italy but remains a doubt due to a persistent thigh knock. The Blues are also missing defenders Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo, potentially forcing captain Reece James into a midfield role to provide extra physicality.

Napoli, meanwhile, are grappling with a severe injury crisis. Manager Antonio Conte will be without Kevin De Bruyne, Billy Gilmour, and Frank Zambo Anguissa. Consequently, much of the creative burden will fall on Scott McTominay, who has been in clinical form this European campaign with four goals from midfield.

