Kylian Mbappe was overjoyed as he applauded from the stands as his brother Ethan Mbappe scored the equaliser for Lille in their Ligue 1 2025-26 match against PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) at the Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille on Monday, October 6. Lille were trailing 0-1 when Ethan Mbappe pounced on a pass from Hamza Igamane and scored a sensational goal with the ball landing in the bottom corner of the net. After scoring the goal, which cancelled out Nuno Mendes' strike for PSG in the 66th minute, Ethan Mbappe performed his brother Kylian Mbappe's trademark celebration and the Real Madrid star, who was present at the venue, clapped in amazement and joy. The Lille vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 match eventually ended in a 1-1 draw. Real Madrid 2–0 Espanyol, La Liga 2025–26: Kylian Mbappe and Eder Militao Score As Los Blancos Make It Five Wins From Five Matches (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Kylian Mbappe Claps From Stands as Brother Ethan Mbappe Scores Leveller in Lille vs PSG

OMG Ethan immediately scored the equalizer after getting subbed on Mbappe brothers are on fire 😭🤍 pic.twitter.com/O4kJsQFURs — Goatbappe🪐 (@kyksthetic) October 5, 2025

