Paris Saint-Germain beat RB Leipzig 3-0 in the first semi-final of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 on Tuesday with Angel di Maria, Marquinhos and Juan Bernat finding the net to take the French giants to their first-ever final in the tournament’s history. They will face the winner between Bayern Munich and Lyon, who play the second semi-final, in the championship match. PSG, who left it late against Atalanta in the previous round, were in the money right from the start against Leipzig. Their last semi-final appearance in the UCL before this had come in 1995 and they were knocked out of it. PSG Beats RB Leipzig 3-0 to Reach the Finals of the Champions League 2019-20, Netizens Hail Angel DI Maria for Prolific Records (See Tweets).
But Thomas Tuchel’s men showed history didn’t bother them. They had left it late in the quarter-final against Atalanta but with Angel di Maria and Kylian Mbappe returning to the squad for the semis, PSG were confident right from the start. The Ligue 1 side nearly went forward in the seventh minute when Mbappe set-up Neymar clear on goal but the Brazilian’s shot brushed the post. Minutes later Mbappe’s goal was ruled out for a handball.
But PSG didn’t have to wait longer. Marquinhos headed home a Di Maria free kick in the 13th minute to put them forward making it for the 34th consecutive time that PSG have scored in Champions League matches, a record they now hold jointly with Real Madrid. RB Leipzig, who were aiming to reach the final for the first time in the German club’s 11-year history, didn’t really turn up in the first half and were all over the place.
Marquinhos Opens the Scoring for PSG
GOLO | GOAL | GOL
o primeiro do @PSGArgentino! Marquinhos #UCL
— 🧷 (@UCLUEL00) August 18, 2020
Neymar once again came close with his audacious free-kick from 25 yards out striking the post. PSG weren’t done yet. And just as Leipzig thought they had kept the French side down to 1-0 in the first half, goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi found Lenardo Paredes with a straight ball from the back. The Argentine’s pass to Neymar was brilliantly flicked into the path of Di Maria, who made it 2-0.
Angel di Maria Scores a Second
Cette passe de Neymar pour Di Maria, je l'ajoute directement dans mon dossier ! 😍
— Balzonne (@Balzonne) August 18, 2020
Juan Bernat Adds Another in the Second Half
#Bernat makes it 0-3 for #PSG!⚽ #UCL #RBLPSG
— RainingGoals (@RainingGoals) August 18, 2020
Leipzig came out a better side in the second half with manager Julian Nagelsmann making a double change but once again it was PSG that extended the lead and took the game out of Leipzig’s reach. Nordi Mukiele slipped while trying to clear a ball although Leipzig could complain Ander Herrera had clipped his heels. Di Maria immediately found Bernat and the left full-back headed in to make it 3-0 to steer PSG home with 34 minutes of play still remaining.
