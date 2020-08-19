Paris Saint Germain has reached the finals of the Champions League 2019-20 by beating RB Leipzig 3-0 in the first game of the round of four last night i.e Semi-finals. This is the first time that PSG has reached the finals of the Champions League. It was Angel di Maria who came out to be the top trending name as he scored one goal at the 42nd minute of the match and even made a couple of assists during the game which was held at Estadio da Luz in Portugal. The netizens could not contain their excitement and posted tweets hailing the Argentine. Some of them even threw in a bit of stats and said that he is the best right-winger of the generation.

Talking about the game, the first goal of the match was netted by Marquinhos and was assisted by Angel Di Maria as he crossed to the player and the team was 1-0 in the first 11 minutes of the match. Neymar Jr's assist helped Angel Di Maria as he netted the second goal. The third goal was once again assisted by Angel Di Maria and was netted by Juan Bernat at the 56th minute of the match. Since his debut in 2015, di Maria has made 88 assists and only Lionel Messi has more as the Barcelona captain has 101 assists to his name. Needless to say, with one goal and two assists the fans would obviously praise Di Maria. Now let's check out a few tweets below:

Angel Di Maria has 357 Goals + Assists in Club career with just 40,244 mins. 34* - 2019/20 36 - 2018/19 33 - 2017/18 29 - 2016/17 40 - 2015/16 16 - 2014/15 (Injured) 36 - 2013/14 26 - 2012/13 24 - 2011/12 (Injured) 35 - 2010/11 29 - 2009/10 Best Right Winger of our generation pic.twitter.com/VgTHJ7bdWy — Ashish Romea (@RMadridEngineer) August 18, 2020

Consistently good😌 — claude dePUSSY (@MonMonLopez) August 18, 2020

Di Maria always delivered his best in the big game he is one of the best and one of the most under appreciate player of all time — Victornaorem123 (@victornaorem123) August 19, 2020

Di Maria has been a beast baller everywhere but @ManUtd — Marven ⚽ (@Marvensoccer) August 18, 2020

We would have the second finalist of the tournament tonight as Bayern Munich with play against Lyon at the same ground tonight. The fans are keeping their hopes high for PSG to win the tournament.

