Real Madrid, Barcelona & Other La Liga Teams Begin Group Practice Sessions (See Pics)

Team Barcelona (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After a week or so of individual training sessions, the La Liga teams have got permission to start with their group practice. A group of 10 people can sweat it out in one time and thus today we saw Real Madrid, Barcelona and Other La Liga teams practising in groups. The pictures of the practice were posted by the teams of La Liga. For Barcelona players like Arturo Vida, Gerard Pique and others lined up for sweating it out. The Los Blancos also shared the snaps of the practice. Lionel Messi Scores an Amazing Header, Barcelona Shares the Unseen Video of Argentine on Social Media.

After a gap of a couple of months due to the menace of coronavirus, the La Liga teams returned to their bases and as per the instructions by La Liga, they could step into the Bernabeu only after taking up a few medical tests. Only after the players were tested negative, they were allowed to step in for practice. Now let's have a look at the pictures of the practice sessions.

Picture by Barcelona

The 𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘰 is back! 🔄 pic.twitter.com/Av1B2B6nET — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 18, 2020

Javier Tabas the President of La Liga had earlier congratulated the Bundesliga 2019-20 for being the first one to make a comeback after a gap of a couple of months. "I've sent my congratulations to the Bundesliga because they have made a tremendous effort," he added. Tebas also went onto say that they have been in touch with La Liga and have been following the protocols laid by the body.