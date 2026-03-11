Two titans of European football prepare to renew their rivalry tonight as Real Madrid host Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 round-of-16 tie. Billed as a modern European derby, this encounter marks the fifth consecutive season these sides have met in the knockout stages. However, the narrative heading into the Santiago Bernabeu is dominated by a severe injury crisis for the home side, while the visitors arrive with a nearly full-strength squad and the psychological advantage of a victory at this venue earlier in the season. UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Round of 16 Draw Results Announced: Real Madrid To Face Man City, PSG To Lock Horns With Chelsea.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match?

Real Madrid will be without their talismanic forward Kylian Mbappe in their UCL round-of-16 first leg against City. The French captain has been officially ruled out of the fixture at the Santiago Bernabéu after failing to recover from a persistent knee injury.

Speculation regarding Mbappe's fitness had dominated the build-up to the match, but the club’s medical staff confirmed on Tuesday that the 27-year-old would play no part in the first leg. Mbappe is currently treating a lesion of the external lateral ligament in his left knee, an issue that has hampered his performance since late last year. Barcelona Hit by Double Defensive Blow as Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde Suffer Hamstring Injuries.

While the forward has recently returned to light running at the Valdebebas training base, he has not yet been cleared for competitive contact. Reports suggest the club is now focusing on a potential return for the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on 17 March, though his availability for that fixture remains 'complicated' and dependent on his progress over the coming days.

With Madrid chasing a record-extending 16th title and City aiming to replicate their 2023 continental success, the stakes remain at an all-time high despite the absence of several world-class stars.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).